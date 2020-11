YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two construction workers were struck and killed on eastbound I-94 and Huron in Ypsilanti Township around 1:45 a.m. today, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP did not provide additional information on the incident or the driver.

