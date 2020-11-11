Wayne County Board of Canvassers' Zoom meeting interrupted by violent, vulgar threats

DETROIT – The Wayne County Board of Canvassers' Wednesday Zoom meeting ended up getting Zoom-bombed by an unknown amount of people hurling expletives.

The meeting was held online and a link was available for the public to join the meeting.

Threats and vulgar statements were made about the Board of Canvassers' mothers.

With Wayne County at the center of President Trump’s lawsuits, as well as exhaustion after the count and the continuing drama, just about the last thing the Wayne County Board of Canvassers needed was people Zoom-bombing the meeting.

“The obscentities and vulgarities were made in a general sense," said Monica Palmer. "I think it was more to disrupt and cause chaos. They weren’t directed myself or any one person.”

It’s not the first time the Board of Canvassers or, quite frankly, other elected bodies have had this type of thing happen but the backdrop to this is all the bitterness over the election.

“When individuals lose elections, it brings out the worst in many," said Jonathan Kinloch. "People act all sort of kind of ways.”

The board is not letting the online obnoxiousness slow down their work.

