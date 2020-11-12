Detroit man charged with shooting, killing 16-year-old girl amid alleged argument

DETROIT – A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl during an alleged argument on Sunday.

Matthew James Reeves is accused of firing a weapon into the front window of a home in the 9100 block of Beaconsfield Street at about 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 8, fatally striking Rayne Nicole Dennis, also from Detroit.

Officials say an argument arose when Reeves arrived at the residence to pick up his daughter from her mother. When the situation became tense, the man allegedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and fired the weapon into the front room window of the house, striking Dennis, officials said.

The 16-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital where she died due to her injuries. It appears that she was shot once. Officials say the victim was the step-sister of the child’s mother.

Reeves reportedly fled the scene following the shooting, but was later apprehended by Detroit police. He was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm in or at a building causing death, carrying a concealed weapon and five counts of felony firearm.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting, though it is unclear what her role in the incident was.

