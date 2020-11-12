Family seeking justice for woman killed last year in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues their search for answers nearly one year after a woman was shot and killed on the city’s east side.

Tyneika Keliher was found shot to death on Dec. 30, 2019 in the area of Mapleridge and Hayes streets. According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Keliher’s vehicle was found on Linnhurst Street shortly after.

On Wednesday, family members pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“No tip is too small. Get this person or persons off the street. Get them out of your community, get them out of our community. Please help us. We need to bring closure to this case. We are forever, and will be her voice,” said her sister, Lavonda Mitchell.

Keliher was the youngest of her five sisters.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or www.1800speakup.org. You will remain anonymous.

