'Severe erosion’ to keep Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge closed until fall 2021, maybe later

GROSSE ILE, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over the Trenton Channel will remain closed at least until the fall of 2021, officials said Friday.

Last week, a routine underwater inspection of the piers supporting the bridge revealed “severe erosion” that “must be repaired before the bridge can be reopened," according to a Wayne County official. A timeline for the repairs is currently being developed, but officials said Friday that the bridge is expected to remain closed until fall 2021, “if not longer.”

The bridge originally closed for repairs in May, and was expected to reopen in December of this year.

The bridge, also known as “free bridge," closed last year in November for emergency repairs to address structural integrity issues, which caused massive backups and delays for frustrated residents. The May 2020 closure was meant to provide more permanent repairs, which the township says are needed to increase the life expectancy of the 90-year-old bridge and to also lift its current weight restrictions.

