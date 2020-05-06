Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge closure expected to last into winter

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge closed Wednesday for repairs that are expected to last into December.

Wayne County officials said the repairs are a necessity, but the project is causing a lot of frustrating for residents.

Due to structural integrity issues, emergency work was done on the bridge in November. Work on a permanent fix began Wednesday.

It’s a two phase project happening at once with workers fixing the steel above and foundation underwater.

Tiffany Evans, with the Wayne County Department of Public Services, said the project will last until December, meaning the only way to get onto the island is a toll bridge three miles north.

Evans said the county knows it will cause delays and backups, but crews are working to eliminate a worse situation in the future.

Work is also being done on the Jefferson Avenue Bridge, but officials with the road commission said there won’t be too much of an overlap between the two projects.

Another project on the Jefferson Avenue Bridge would have caused more traffic, but that was wrapped up Wednesday -- a week ahead of schedule.