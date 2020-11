DETROIT – Police are investigating after the body of an unidentified woman was discovered in an alley on Detroit’s east side on Friday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., Detroit police found a deceased woman in an alley in the area of Schoenherr and Lappin streets.

The Detroit Police Department’s homicide unit is currently investigating. No additional information has been provided.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we share updates on this developing story.

