Man charged with murder after woman’s body discovered in Detroit alley

DETROIT – A 43-year-old man is facing several charges for allegedly shooting and killing a woman, whose body was found in a Detroit alley in November.

John Baldwin, of Detroit, was charged on Nov. 28 in connection with the homicide of Sarita Rebekah Neal, 41, also from Detroit.

John E. Baldwin (Detroit Police Department)

On the morning of Nov. 13, Detroit police found Neal’s body in an alley in the area of Schoenherr and Lappin streets. The identity of the deceased woman’s body was initially unknown.

Officials said the woman was transported to a medical examiner, who determined Neal died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neal and Baldwin were reportedly acquainted. Officials say Baldwin allegedly fatally shot the victim, transported her remains to the Detroit alley in a car and later set that car on fire at another location.

Baldwin has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of a firearm, false report of a felony and three counts of felony firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 9 for a probable cause conference.

