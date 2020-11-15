Detroit police seek missing 29-year-old woman last seen Friday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Charmaignette Vanzant, a 29-year-old woman last seen early Friday morning.

According to authorities, Vanzant was last seen at about 1 a.m. at her residence in the 16000 block of Log Cabin Street, just west of the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Vanzant is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She currently has black hair.

Anyone who has seen Charmaignette Vanzant or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

