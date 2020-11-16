Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Misty Foster, a 15-year-old girl last seen Friday at 5 p.m.

Police said she left her house, located in the 13000 block of Saint Aubin Street, just east of Dequindre Street, to go to her aunt’s house and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a brown and pink bear on the front, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Misty Foster or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

