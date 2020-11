ROMULUS, Mich. – An endangered missing advisory has been issued for 15-year-old Cecil Bernard Greene who was last seen at his home on Seminole Court.

Police did not release information on exactly when Greene disappeared.

He is described as Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Romulus Police Department at 734-941-8400.

