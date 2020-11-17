23-year-old Detroit woman missing for more than a week

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 23-year-old girl named Shakia Jones who was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 at her home in the 14000 block of Mack Avenue.

Jones has not been seen or heard from since leaving the location. Family members are very worried about the woman’s disappearance.

She is described as being between 4 feet, 11 inches to 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has a dark brown complexion.

Jones was last seen wearing a black jacket, colorful leggings and tall knee high black boots.

Family members say Jones has a mental illness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports