2 children found wandering in Detroit; Police searching for parents

Children believed to be ages 3 and 2

2 children were found wandering in Detroit Tuesday night, Nov. 17, 2020.
2 children were found wandering in Detroit Tuesday night, Nov. 17, 2020. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police said two children were found wandering at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in Detroit.

Detroit police said the children -- possible names of Bryson Rose, 3, and Ziara Rose, 2 -- were found in the area of Alexandrine Street and northbound John C. Lodge service drive.

A man driving by spotted the children and called 911.

Police are searching for their parents.

Anyone who recognizes them or know where to locate their parents is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

