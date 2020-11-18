Ford unveils plan for Michigan Central Station

DETROIT – When it was announced of Ford Motor Company’s plans to revitalize the Michigan Central Station and make it a hub, it was an initiative that had many excited to see what it would look like.

The project is going to be made up of four buildings total. The book depository is also being rehabbed to go with an existing Ford building and a new build to be the hub of an innovation corridor.

“That’s really the idea is to create an mobility innovation district where you come down here and see the latest and greatest being invented and being tested not only by Ford but by other innovators and by other partners,” said Detroit development director Mary Culler

Culler is leading the team developing the area for the company. She and the team presented a virtual progress report.

“The spaces are really what are exciting and you think about all the infrastructure that’s really been degraded and falling apart is all going to be revitalized,” Culler said.

“All those pieces start to connect together and so you can imagine that you’re on a bike and you’re going from the riverfront all the way to the train station. You’re kind of seeing all the innovations that are happening there and then you continue on to the southwest neighborhood. But that’s the whole idea is to really integrate this development into the broader community connected with neighborhoods.”

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the project down by six months. However, the team still hope to have the mobility center open by 2022 and the train station by 2023.