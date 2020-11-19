America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be a virtual production this year

DETROIT – America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White will still happen this year, but without crowds and for a TV and web audience only.

This year’s theme is “We Are One Together.” The parade will honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade will include floats, performers, helium balloons and Santa.

There will be recorded and live elements. The event will be hosted by WDIV-Local 4′s Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill, Rhonda Walker and Evrod Cassimy.

READ: 2020 ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’ will be live televised and online-only event this year

Read a statement from Tony Michaels, President & CEO below:

”America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White is a virtual, televised-only production. With our partner WDIV Local 4 we will deliver a beautiful broadcast to everyone in Detroit and across the country. The broadcast will be a different and meaningful show with no public access. The format continues to evolve in this unprecedented time. This tradition is part of our lives and the broadcast will reach millions in the safety of their homes.”