Construction of new Woodward West residential, retail site underway in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood

DETROIT – A new development project is underway in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood that will offer over 200 apartments and ground-floor retail space.

Construction of Woodward West, a $60 million mixed-use development project, broke ground on Nov. 9 on Woodward Avenue at Stimson Street. Slated to open in the summer of 2022, the five-story structure plans to offer 204 apartments and 25,000 feet of retail space.

Officials say the site is meant to be inclusive of the existing neighborhood and its residents: 20% of Woodward West apartments will be offered as affordable housing, while a portion of the retail space will be reserved as “entrepreneur space” for new businesses, officials said Thursday.

“Woodward West will ultimately serve as a great example of how development can be done while still maintaining inclusion and diversity,” said Christopher Jackson, co-principal and managing partner of Queen Lillian, one of the development companies behind the project. “Further, we are proud that we are not displacing an existing neighborhood but, in fact, working with the existing neighborhood to bring quality, affordable housing and retail offerings to the community.”

According to officials, 20% of the apartments -- ranging from studios to two-bedroom units -- will be offered “below market rate as affordable housing for those with qualifying incomes at 80% of the area median income.”

The project’s Detroit-based developers -- Queen Lillian and The Platform -- say they have worked with members of the community to receive feedback on the project before finalizing its design. The companies also say they assembled a team to construct and manage the project that is largely comprised of Detroit- and Michigan-based talent and businesses.

“We are proud that this is a project not only for Detroit, but built, designed and managed almost entirely by Detroit-based companies,” said James Jenkins Jr., co-principal and partner of Queen Lillian. “We believe that as Detroit continues its comeback that Detroit-based businesses should be leading that charge.”

The project, located at 3439 Woodward Avenue, will include both onsite and offsite parking in addition to amenities such as a theater, fitness center, sauna, business center, pet wash and more.

