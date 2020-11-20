Oakland County provides free home delivery grocery service membership for seniors to limit COVID-19 exposure

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Senior adults in Oakland County are able to obtain a free membership for a home delivery grocery service so their exposure to COVID-19 is limited.

The service is through Shipt, which normally costs $99 annually. Oakland County seniors age 60 and older are able to get the membership. They will be able to shop for food, pet supplies and household essentials online and have free same-day home delivery.

Only the delivery is free. The items that are ordered must be paid for online using a credit or debit card.

“The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase locally and we all must do our part to help stop the spread of the virus,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “Many seniors may be reluctant to leave their homes and may not be getting the fresh and healthy foods they need, especially on colder days. This program allows our senior residents to receive essential food and grocery items safely in their homes without risking the possible exposure to the coronavirus and the flu.”

The free membership will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and only while supplies last.

The membership allows residents to get free delivery for orders worth more than $35. There will be a $7 delivery fee if the order total is less than $35.

The account must be in the senior’s name and the address for delivery must be in Oakland County. Residents can have a family member they trust help them sign up and manage their account.

Seniors who live in the following zip codes are not in the Shipt delivery areas due to a lack of available vendors: 48178 – South Lyon Charter Township; 48462 – Brandon Township; 48367 – Addison, Lakeville, Leonard; and 48442 – Highland Township.

Registration assistance is available by calling the Oakland County Help Hotline on weekdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at 248-858-1000.

