ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 21, 2020

The surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. just as a vaccine appears close at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day — the highest level since the calamitous spring in and around New York City.

The leaders of Michigan’s House and Senate met with President Donald Trump Friday.

“We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19. We have since sent the same correspondence to congressional leaders,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield in a joint statement.

A teen was injured in a shooting Friday on Detroit’s east side. The teen is in critical condition. One person has been taken into custody.

The Local 4 Defenders collected new, never-before-seen evidence against the 14 men accused of the domestic terror plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 295,177 as of Friday, including 8,377 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 9,779 new cases and 53 additional deaths. The update represents Michigan’s highest single-day total by 1,263 cases. The state reported 8,516 new cases on Nov. 13.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Here’s a look at more of the data: