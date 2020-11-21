52ºF

NBA Free Agency 2020: Detroit Pistons rumor mill, trades, latest signings

NBA Free Agency period started Friday at 6 p.m.

Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant (9) goes up for a shot in front of Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo, left, during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have been quite busy this week, with a flurry of trades and new draft picks.

First-year Pistons general manager Troy Weaver is quickly putting his stamp on the roster by pretty much dismantling it. The Pistons have traded away Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard, Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas and won’t be re-signing Thon Maker.

They made two trades in the NBA Draft and ended up making three first round selections. It’s a complete reshaping of the roster. For perspective, Blake Griffin, entering his third year with the Pistons, is the longest tenured Pistons player currently on the roster.

And it’s not over yet. NBA Free Agency opened Friday at 6 p.m. and Weaver said he “wants to attack” free agency. The team has already brought on a handful of new players.

UPDATES:

  • Christian Wood has reportedly signed with the Houston Rockets (ESPN’s Woj reports this could be a sign-and-trade, but details are unknown)
  • Pistons have reportedly agreed to deals with centers Mason Plumlee, and Jahlil Okafor, forward Josh Jackson, and forward Jerami Grant.

Follow live Detroit Pistons rumors and updates below:

