Detroit police seek missing 64-year-old man last seen Friday

DETROIT – Police are looking for Larry Sawyer, a 64-year-old man who was last seen Friday.

According to authorities, he was last seen walking to a corner store at the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Linwood Street, a few blocks south of the Davison Freeway.

Sawyer wears glasses and has “Larry” tattooed on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket, black pants and black shoes.

His family said he’s in good physical condition but has health concerns.

Anyone who has seen Larry Sawyer or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

