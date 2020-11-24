If you own a Dodge Charger or Challenger you’ll want to take steps to protect it from thieves, Sterling Heights police say

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The police department in Sterling Heights is warning everyone in Metro Detroit who owns a Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger to lock it up.

Police have seen a significant increase in thefts of those specific vehicles. Thieves are even breaking into car dealerships.

READ: Thieves jump through sunroof to steal car in Dearborn

On Monday night, a Sterling Heights police officer saw what he thought might be a stolen Dodge Charger. As soon as the officer attempted to pull the car over, the driver sped away and nearly lost control. The stolen Charger came close to going 90 miles per hour on Metro Parkway. Police called off the chase when the road became congested.

In Sterling Heights, there have been four of those quick pursuits in just the past 10 days. All involved a stolen Charger or Challenger. Those cars are currently a hot item for thieves.

Just last weekend, three suspects smashed their way into Sterling Dodge on Van Dyke Avenue trying to steal more cars. A cleaning crew was there and scared the suspects off.

If you own one of those vehicles, there are a few things you can do. You can install an alarm system, a GPS tracker, park in a garage, or park in a well-lit area.

According to the Highway Loss Data Institute, Challengers and Chargers are ranked as some of the most stolen vehicles in the country.

READ: More local crime coverage