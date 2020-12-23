23-year-old woman charged with making violent threats against Wayne County canvasser

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 23-year-old woman living in Olivet, Michigan was arrested and will be charged with sending threatening messages to Monica Palmer, the chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

“I have received text messages with graphic photos of naked, dead women and then a photo of my daughter letting me know that that’s what’s going to happen to my daughter,” Palmer said during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting.

An investigation was launched into the threats and Katelyn Jones was arrested in New Hampshire. She is expected to make an appearance in federal court on Wednesday afternoon.

“The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” stated United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct.”

The allegations are that the following day, in the early morning hours, Katelyn Jones began to send a series of threatening text messages to Board Chair Palmer. Those messages are so graphic and extreme that I am unwilling to describe them in full here. You can find them by reading the affidavit of a special agent with the FBI, which is attached to the Criminal Complaint that we have filed yesterday in federal court. To summarize, Jones called Board Chair Palmer a racist and a terrorist. She used graphic and profane language. Jones then sent Palmer two graphic photographs of a bloody, naked, mutilated, dead woman lying on the ground. Immediately following, Jones sent Palmer a photograph of Palmer’s minor daughter. United States Attorney Matthew Schneider

According to the affidavit, Jones knowingly and willfully sent violent threats to Palmer. She is accused of using a texting app to send a series of threatening text messages from a number associated with her own phone.

Jones called Palmer a racist, a terrorist and used graphic language, according to officials. Jones is also accused of sending two graphic photographs of a bloody, naked, mutilated, dead woman lying on the ground. Immediately after she is accused of sending Palmer a photograph of Palmer’s minor daughter. Threats were also sent to Palmer via Instagram.

According to court documents, Jones waived her rights and agreed to answer questions. Officials said she admitted to creating a TextMe account to send threatening messages to Palmer. Officials said she also posted threatening comments on Instagram.

If convicted, Jones could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

