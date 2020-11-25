City proposal could grant Warren 28 marijuana licenses, dismiss lawsuit

WARREN, Mich. – A proposed settlement agreement is being voted on Tuesday by the Warren city council that would grant 28 licenses for marijuana provisioning centers.

Additionally, the proposed settlement would dismiss a lawsuit filed by 31 applicants over the original selection process, which a judge said violated the Open Meetings Act.

If the proposal passes, Oz Cannabis would have the go-ahead with its massive project, which has revitalized a building that has sat vacant for nearly a decade.

Back in 2019, the city of Warren decided to award 10 licenses for provisional marijuana centers. That number eventually became 15 but those who were chosen filed suit because the selection process was kept private.

“We’re hopeful that they’re going to pass it,” said Alan Shamoun, with Oz Cannabis. “It’s a benefit to the city in multiple ways -- the investment in the city, the tax revenue, the collections from their past back, and for the businesses themselves. I mean they’re gonna take buildings reinvest in them, offer jobs and it’s been proven time and time again that when a provisioning center comes in, property values go up, the crime goes down.”

Most of the provisional centers are in the same area, lining Groesbeck Highway and Dequindre Road.

Council President Pat Green said he’s unsure if the business plan is good and expects the vote could go either way.

The Detroit City Council voted to unanimously approve an adult-use recreational marijuana ordinance also known as Chapter 20 of the 2019 Detroit City Code, which allows adult-use marijuana licensing in Detroit.

Passage of this ordinance by the full body of the Detroit City Council allows licensing for the following state-approved approved categories: adult-use retailer establishment, grower, processor, safety compliance facility, temporary marihuana event, microbusiness, designated consumption lounge and secure transporter.

