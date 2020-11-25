Elderly driver rescued from freezing pond in West Bloomfield Township

WEST BLOOMFILED TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A late-night drive could have turned deadly for a 93-year-old man behind the wheel of a Cadillac.

“I looked out and there was this poor man screaming for help, that he was dying out there,” said witness Robin Reynolds. “I kept trying to talk to him and he was so afraid that he was going to die and that he made a wrong turn.”

The elderly man had been in the vehicle for about an hour until Reynolds, who called 911, realized he was in there. An officer arrived to help the man.

“He told the officer he could not get out by himself. The water was up to the steering wheel, so this gentleman had been submerged underwater for quite some time. So really it’s a miracle that he’s OK,” said West Bloomfield Township Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson.

The officer took all of his gear, waded in the freezing water and carried the man to land. Lawson said he has an idea of what led to the senior driving into the body of water in the first place.

“There’s no alcohol or drugs involved. I think he was a little disoriented and that’s how he found himself within that pond,” Lawson said.

“It was very cold that night,” Reynolds said. “Thank God somebody came and got him out.”

Local 4 tried talking to the gentleman who was trapped inside about his experience. More than likely he’s at home resting and recovering.

View more: Oakland County news