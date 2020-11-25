The results are in and Local 4 wins Metro Detroit!

DETROIT (Nov. 25, 2020)–One day shy of the November TV Sweeps period and WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader (10/29/2020-11/25/2020), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late-night programming.

WDIV Local 4′s first place newscast finishes include:

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Brandon Roux, Kim DeGiulio and Jason Carr, delivered a 2.9 HH rating and a 15 HH share, which equates to 49,000 households. Local 4 News Today placed first and dethroned WJBK (2.8 HH rating/14 HH share/46,000 HH) at 6 a.m. Our 6 a.m. experienced increases over October 2020 across the key demographics, specifically +25% in Adults 25-54 rating and +20% in Women 25-54 rating, over October 2020.

Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period in key demographics. Delivering with a 5.1 HH rating/14 HH share, which equates to 86,000 households, beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.3 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/38,000 HH) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.6 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/60,000 HH). Our 4 p.m. posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +21% in Adults 25-54 rating and +27% in Women 25-54 rating, over October 2020.

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period. Local 4 News at 5p.m. delivered a 7.4 HH rating/17 HH share, which equates to 125,000 households, beating both WXYZ (4.5 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/76,000 HH) and WJBK (3.9 HH RTG/9 HH SHR/65,000 HH). WDIV posted marked increases across the key demographics, specifically +11% in Adults 25-54 rating and +16% in Women 25-54 rating, over October 2020.

Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 position across all demographics, with an 9.7 rating/20 share/163,000 households as compared to WXYZ (6.7 HH RTG/13 HH SHR/112,000 HH) and WJBK (3.0 HH RTG/6 HH SHR/51,000). WDIV grew YTY, holding its position as Detroit’s No. 1 newscast…+17% in Adults 25-54 rating and +4% in Women 25-54 over last November 2019.

Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit’s No. 1 Late News delivering a 6.8 HH rating/15 HH share, which equates to 114,000 households. Local 4 News at 11p.m. beat WJBK’s 10 p.m. news with a 3.6 HH RTG /7 HH SHR /61,000 HH as compared to WXYZ. 4.4 HH RTG/10 HH SHR/74,000 HH) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (2.3 HH RTG/5 HH SHR/39,000 HH). In addition, Local 4 News is the No. 1 Late News across all the key demographics, this includes beating WJBK’s 10 p.m. news, as well.

WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate across all demographics with a 9.6 rating/18 share, which equates to 161,000 households compared to WXYZ’s 7 p.m. news and The List (4.4 HH RTG/8 HH SHR/73,000 HH) and WJBK’s TMZ/EXTRA (2.2 HH RTG/4 HH SHR /38,000 HH). Wheel of Fortune/Jeopardy! grew 30% in Adults 25-54 rating and 11% in Women 25-54 rating over last November 2019.

To cap off the November Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (Comscore/Year to Date 2020), already poised to finish November with at least 8 million unique visitors.