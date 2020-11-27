Detroit police investigate possible connection between barricaded situation, injured man dropped off at hospital

DETROIT – Police are investigating whether a man who died after being dropped off at a hospital is connected to a barricaded gunman situation that occurred early Friday morning.

Detroit police say at about 12:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Schoenherr and Pfent streets. Upon arriving, officers discovered several shell casings in front of the home and on the front porch of the home in question.

Officials say that during their investigation, police received another call about a 22-year-old man who was dropped off at a hospital and died soon after.

Detroit police say they wanted to do a wellbeing check at the home with reported shootings, but no one would come to the door. People and dogs could be heard inside of the home, officials said.

Police then barricaded outside of the Detroit home. Two males eventually exited the home, officials said.

Police are investigating whether or not the barricaded situation is connected to the 22-year-old man who was dropped off at the hospital around the same time. It is unclear if the 22-year-old was shot.

No additional information has been provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

