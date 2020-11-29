Driver shoots at another vehicle on I-96 shortly after they crashed in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Police are looking for an individual accused of shooting at vehicles on I-96 early Sunday morning following a car crash they were involved in.

Michigan State Police say at about 12:10 a.m. a woman’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-96. According to the woman and other witnesses, the shooter was involved in a car crash with the victim prior to the reported shooting, police say.

The victim and the suspect collided in Detroit at Grand River Avenue and Linsday Street. Police say they responded to the crash and took a crash report.

The vehicles entered the freeway after leaving the crash scene. Shortly after, the suspect pointed a weapon at the victim and fired an unknown number of shots, police said.

A male passenger in the victim’s vehicle was taken to the hospital for an eye injury caused by broken glass, officials said. Another driver reportedly approached police as they spoke with the victim, saying his vehicle was also struck by gunfire related to the incident.

No additional information has been provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

More: Local News