Man drives to gas station after being shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man drove himself to a gas station after being shot on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.

According to authorities, at about 10:45 p.m., the victim was in his car near the intersection of Manor and Tireman Avenue when someone came up to his car and tapped on the window. Police said the victim started to drive away when an unknown person fired a gunshot into the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the victim drove to a gas station a few blocks north, in the 15400 block of Joy Road, where he then called 911.

He was transported to a hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

