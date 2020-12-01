‘He was all I had’ -- Detroit mother pleads for answers in son’s hit-and-run death

DETROIT – A Detroit mother is pleading for help after her 28-year-old son was killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month on East Eight Mile Road.

“He was all I had,” said the victim’s mother, Juanna Edwards.

It has been two weeks since 28-year-old Andre was hit and killed. Police continue to search for the driver of that vehicle.

“I’m just hurt. He was my baby. He was my everything. He was my world,” Edwards said. “He was my best friend.”

Everything changed at about 10:55 p.m. on the night of Nov. 16 near the intersection of East Eight Mile Road and Russell. Surveillance video caught what is believed to be a gray Dodge Durango hitting Andre as he was standing next to his vehicle. The SUV then takes off from the area and Andre died before the paramedics arrived.

“He was such a sweet person. He would give someone the clothes off of his back,” Edwards said.

Police located the vehicle and are now looking for the driver. Edwards has a message for the person who was behind the wheel.

“Please turn yourself in. I just want to know why,” she said.

Local 4 learned that Andre was a father of twin girls. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

