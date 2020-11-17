Driver wanted for Detroit hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are asking for assistance in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday at 10:55 p.m. in the area of East 8 Mile Road and Russell.

According to police, at around that time the 28-year-old victim was standing next to his vehicle when an unknown driver in a gray or silver 2006 Dodge Durango struck him while traveling on East 8 Mile Road.

The driver of the Durango never stopped after hitting the victim. Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Schoenherr and making a left onto Bringard Drive traveling east.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

CRIME HEADLINES