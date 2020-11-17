35ºF

Local News

Driver wanted for Detroit hit-and-run crash that killed 28-year-old man

Vehicle of wanted driver described as gray or silver 2006 Dodge Durango

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, News, Detroit, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, Crime in Metro Detroit, East 8 Mile Road, hit-and-run, crash, DPD, Detroit Police Department
The driver who struck the victim was in what has been described as a 2006 gray or silver Dodge Durango.
The driver who struck the victim was in what has been described as a 2006 gray or silver Dodge Durango. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are asking for assistance in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday at 10:55 p.m. in the area of East 8 Mile Road and Russell.

According to police, at around that time the 28-year-old victim was standing next to his vehicle when an unknown driver in a gray or silver 2006 Dodge Durango struck him while traveling on East 8 Mile Road.

The driver of the Durango never stopped after hitting the victim. Police say the vehicle was last seen traveling south on Schoenherr and making a left onto Bringard Drive traveling east.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

CRIME HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: