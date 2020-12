DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a 41-year-old Detroit woman.

Sarita Rebekah Neal was found in an alley on Nov. 13 after 11 a.m. after she was fatally shot. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged John E. Baldwin, 43, in connection with her homicide.

Neal was found in the area of Lappin Street and Schoenherr Road. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

READ: More local crime coverage