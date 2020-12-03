Couple robbed, assaulted outside dollar store on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – For the second time this week, Detroit police are investigating a robbery and assault at a dollar store on Detroit’s east side.

On Monday, an armed man robbed a Dollar Tree and sexually assaulted two female employees. The incident happened at a store on Van Dyke Avenue and 8 Mile Road, according to Detroit police.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., a couple was robbed outside a Dollar General on Van Dyke, just a block away from the Dollar Tree near 8 Mile Road.

Police said a man was waiting in his car for his wife to finish shopping inside the store when a man walked up to him and struck him with a pistol. Two other suspects watched, according to police.

When the wife walked out of the store, the suspect pointed a gun at her and told her to go back inside the store. That’s when police said all three suspects drove away in an older-model sedan.

Police said one of the suspects at the Dollar General incident had on a white bubble jacket, all black clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit police or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 800-SPEAK-UP.

