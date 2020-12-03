Number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan have been steadily increasing since October

DETROIT – The United States has reached a grim milestone in the number of daily deaths from COVID-19.

The total number of reported deaths tallied on Wednesday was more than 2,800. That’s the highest number since the pandemic began.

In terms of deaths in Michigan, the daily numbers have been steadily increasing since October. What’s different now, compared to the spring, is that we were one of the national hot spots back then -- particularly in southeast Michigan.

Now, the nationwide increase is being fueled by much more widespread infections, but that doesn’t mean we’re not at risk. Data released by the state shows that the death rate per million in the Detroit region was 5.8 on Nov. 25. That’s lower than the statewide death rate of 8 per million.

The state’s data also shows that hospitalizations have increased more sharply in southeast Michigan than in other parts of the state. In particular, region 2 north -- Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair Counties -- have seen a greater increase in patients admitted to the ICU compared to other parts of the state.

A greater number of sicker, hospitalized patients will likely translate into more deaths in our region as some people lose their battle with COVID-19. Looking at the statewide hospitalization data, we’re not at 90 percent of our peak in the spring. This time though, hospitalizations are spread out across the entire state, not concentrated primarily in our region. This significant number of statewide hospitalizations will also likely translate into more deaths.

Hospitals have not altered their operations. They are still performing elective surgeries and other treatments. People are being admitted with medical problems other than COVID-19.

