Barricaded gunman surrenders to police in northwest Detroit

DETROIT – A barricaded gunman situation ended in northwest Detroit Thursday after the suspect surrendered.

No one was injured.

Detroit police surrounded a home on Coyle Street near West Chicago and Greenfield Road. Police said a 24-year-old man allegedly fired a shot at a 19-year-old woman and her sister after an argument over childcare money. Police said the suspect then barricaded himself.

The man eventually surrendered after police played a recording of his mother pleading for him to come out.

