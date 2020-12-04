Buddy’s Detroit-style pizza now available for delivery nationwide

DETROIT – Metro Detroit staple Buddy’s Pizza is now offering nationwide shipping of its frozen Detroit-style pizzas just in time for the holidays.

In partnership with online food marketplace Goldbelly, Buddy’s classic eight-square pizza can be ordered in packs of three or six and shipped anywhere in the U.S.

“At Buddy’s Pizza, we’re always striving to help families and friends create special memories like we’ve done for the last 75 years,” said Buddy’s Pizza CEO Burton Heiss. “With these holiday offers, we not only have the opportunity to bring comfort to even more Michiganders, but now we can spread the Original Detroit-Style Pizza love nationwide through our partnership with Goldbelly. Everyone can enjoy a piece of Detroit this holiday season.”

You can place an order for Buddy’s frozen pizza by clicking here.

Like most Michigan restaurants, Buddy’s Pizza is still offering carry out services amid the state’s current coronavirus restrictions and ban on indoor dining. Visit the Buddy’s Pizza website here for more information.

