Detroit police looking for 46-year-old woman missing since November

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 46-year-old woman who has been missing since November.

Shalisa Wade was last seen on Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of W. Grand Boulevard while walking eastbound toward the Lodge Freeway. She never returned to her home in the 800 block of Oakman Boulevard. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Wade is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hat with studs, a black zip-up jacket, blue hospital-style pants and black Ugg boots. Her caretaker told police Wade has a mental illness.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

