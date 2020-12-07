Detroit police investigate triple non-fatal party bus shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a triple non-fatal party bus shooting that happened Monday at around 12:45 a.m. in the 11100 block of Harper in Detroit.

Police say the triple shooting took place after a verbal altercation on the party bus.

According to DPD, a 21-year-old man fired shots at a 41-year-old man during the altercation.

Then the victim pulled out a weapon and fired shots back at the young man.

A second victim who has been described as a 34-year-old man was also shot during the incident, police say.

All three were hospitalized afterward and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD’s investigative unit at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

CRIME HEADLINES