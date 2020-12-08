Police investigate Detroit house fire that killed woman as a homicide

DETROIT – The 20-year-old woman who firefighters pulled from a burning home in the 7400 block of Clayburn Street in Detroit Tuesday afternoon along with a young boy has died, confirmed Dave Fornell, Deputy Fire Commissioner.

The boy who is between 4 or 5 years old is still in critical condition. Detroit police are now investigating the case as a homicide and say the woman suffered a gunshot wound.

Further updates on the homicide will be provided by the Detroit Police Department.

The boy suffered burns and smoke inhalation. Officials say the woman was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with burns over 50 percent of her body and suffered from smoke inhalation. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital with burns, also suffering from smoke inhalation.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, firefighters pulled them from the house right when they arrived about noon Tuesday.