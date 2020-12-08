Detroit firefighters pull woman, young boy from house fire on Clayburn Street

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters pulled a 20-year-old woman and a young boy from a burning home Tuesday afternoon in the 7400 block of Clayburn Street.

The woman and child, who is believed to be either 4 or 5 years old, suffered burns and smoke inhalation. The woman was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with burns over 50 percent of her body and suffering from smoke inhalation. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital with burns, also suffering from smoke inhalation.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, firefighters pulled them from the house right when they arrived about noon Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.