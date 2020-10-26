Detroit officials expected to reveal plan to allow recreational marijuana sales

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan and City Council member James Tate are expected to unveil a proposal Monday that would allow marijuana licenses in Detroit.

It will require that half of all businesses are owned by Detroiters.

Residents of Detroit were surprised to hear that Duggan could soon be announcing an amendment to the city’s code that could possibly allow adult-use recreational marijuana licensing in the city.

But freeing up marijuana sales isn’t the only goal of the legislation -- it also includes a social equity program focused on inclusion and opportunity.

At least half of all new licenses would be issued to “Legacy Detroiters” who have lived in the city for an extended period of time. Under the new plan, 10 types of licenses are expected to be available to people operating in the city.

Legacy applicants to receive first priority with discounts on application fees and city land

Details are expected to be revealed during a Monday afternoon press conference.