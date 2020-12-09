Oakland County deputies investigate non-fatal shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a non-fatal shooting at a home in Pontiac.

No injuries were reported among the six victims -- between the ages of 13 and 40. Investigators are still looking for the shooter.

Deputies were dispatched on Monday to the 80 block of North Edith Street, where one of the victims stated that she was home with her children when she heard gunshots from outside with several rounds entering her home. Two bullet holes were found in one of the bedrooms, but no shell casings were located.

Deputies said the victim reported not knowing the shooter and could not think of anyone who would harm her.

Investigators spoke with a neighbor who said they saw an unknown Black man running from the area after shots were fired.

