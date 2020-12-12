Man hit, killed while walking into CVS store in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Farmington police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the CVS store near the intersection of Farmington Road and Grand River.

“It was around 4:30 p.m. today (Friday) when we got a number of calls in regard to an accident,” said Farmington Public Safety Director Frank Demers. “Backing out of the parking spot, her foot went from the brake to the accelerator. The vehicle reversed quickly and pedestrian was walking behind the vehicle and was struck.”

Police said the driver was a 25-year old woman, and the victim, who died at the scene, was in his 40s. Officers said there were several witnesses.

“It was parked about mid-lot. We think the vehicle probably went back about 20 feet before making contact with the victim who was walking into the store,” said Demers. “People did what they could to help.”

Police said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor.

View: More traffic news