Morning Briefing Dec. 12, 2020: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine, Supreme Court rejects attack on Biden victory, Michigan minimum wage hike delayed

The US Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold a press conference on the first COVID-19 vaccine authorization. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

On Friday, the United States granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be distributed in Michigan.

The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court and subvert the will of voters.

Officials recently announced that the state’s scheduled minimum wage increase is not expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018 does not allow scheduled minimum wage increases when the state’s annual unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5 percent.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 426,294 as of Friday, including 10,456 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 5,157 new cases and 61 additional deaths. The state crossed the 10,000 mark in total deaths earlier this week.

New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with more than 46,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to near 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have slowed but remain high over the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,873 on Friday, the lowest in about four weeks. The 7-day death average was 110, the highest since April. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 218,700 on Friday, near its highest mark on record. More than 197,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Here’s a look at more of the data: