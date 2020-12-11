Portage proud: Eyes of the nation on small Michigan city home to Pfizer plant ahead of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

PORTAGE, Mich. – The Pfizer plant in Portage is one of two plants ready to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine.

Portage is a city of about 46,000 people. Right now, there are a lot more people in town -- with national media descending upon the city.

Local 4′s Tim Pamplin went there on Friday and found a city proud of the history about to be made there.

In Europe, trucks were rolling out of a Pfizer plant in Belgium headed to the U.K. where the first doses of the vaccine were given.

There’s a Pfizer plant similar to that one in the town of Portage, Michigan. It’s getting ready to do the same thing. Portage Mayor Patricia M. Randall said Pfizer is the city’s largest employer.

