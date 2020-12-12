43ºF

Local News

Northville police searching for person in connection to theft, property damage

Police say property that was damaged is owned by township’s Water and Sewer Department

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Northville Township, Theft, Property Damage, Wayne County, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Crime, Crime News, Local, Local News, News, Beck Road, Northville Township Police Department, Northville Township Police, Northville Water And Sewer Department
Northville Township police are searching for a person in connection to theft and property damage. Police said the property is owned by the township's Water & Sewer Department.
Northville Township police are searching for a person in connection to theft and property damage. Police said the property is owned by the township's Water & Sewer Department. (WDIV)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in connection to theft and property damage in Northville Township.

Police released images of the person they said was spotted on camera in the area at the time of the incident. The property that was damaged is owned by the Northville Township Water and Sewer Department on Beck Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.

More: Metro Detroit crime news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: