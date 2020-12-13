Police investigating armed robbery at Pittsfield Township Burger King

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a Pittsfield Township Burger King.

According to authorities, it happened at about 8:20 p.m. at the Burger King located near the intersection of Platt Road and Michigan Avenue.

Police said employees told them they were held at gunpoint and forced to hand over money from the safe. The culprit fled from the location north through a lot and a witness observed the getaway vehicle free westbound on Textile Road.

The suspected robber is described as a tall thin Black man wearing a blue coat, khaki pants and dress shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

