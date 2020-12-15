Detroit police officers to respond to mental health crisis calls with the assistance of a behavioral health specialist

DETROIT – Police officers respond to a wide variety of calls, and the reality is that they can’t be prepared for every type of situation.

That’s why the Detroit Police Department has announced a co-response team in order to better serve the city. The department is teaming up with the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network in order to tackle the challenges police officers face when it comes to helping people who are facing a mental health crisis.

It’s a collaboration Detroit Police Chief James Craig has been asking for. He lost a friend who responded to a call involving a mentally ill person.

Craig said they respond to about 20 calls per day involving an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The partnership between the police department and the health network will allow police officers to respond to the calls with a behavioral health specialist.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said that kind of co-response team is groundbreaking in Metro Detroit and the city hopes to expand the partnership between officers and behavior health specialists.

READ: More Detroit Police Department coverage

Watch the video above for the full report.

Millions of Americans are affected by mental health conditions every year.

Looking for help or information in your neighborhood? Local 4 has gathered some information for certain counties in Metro Detroit to help you get started.

Don’t be afraid to reach out if you or someone you know needs help. Learning all you can about mental health is an important first step.

Click here to read more.