Planning to travel this holiday season? Governors across the Midwest are urging you to reconsider

LANSING, Mich. – A group of bipartisan governors from states across the Midwest are urging people to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan had risen to 437,985 -- and 10,752 deaths had been reported, according to state officials.

Monday’s update included 7,205 new cases and 90 additional deaths for Monday and the day before. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 430,780 confirmed cases and 10,662 deaths.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a video on social media pushing for residents to be safe as we head into the holiday season.

This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another. The science is settled: The best way we can protect our frontline workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays – we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season. Bipartisan Governors from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin

The group of governors released a similar video before Thanksgiving asking families to reconsider traveling for the holiday.

