Nightside Report Dec. 15, 2020: Takeaways from Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 briefing, Body found on Grand Valley campus identified as first-year student from Royal Oak

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held another COVID-19 briefing Tuesday (Dec. 15) to update the state’s handling of the virus.

Whitmer was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Snow in forecast for Wednesday

Looks like we’ll get just a piece of that monster east-coast snowstorm Wednesday. But we will get any warmth after that?

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

When will Michigan restaurants be allowed to reopen after the most recent shutdown due to COVID-19? When can we expect to learn that decision? Why are restaurants still closed while other types of places are allowed to remain open? Local 4′s Hank Winchester asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about restaurants Tuesday during her COVID-19 briefing. Right now, restaurants are limited to carry-out and delivery orders, as indoor dining is shut down through at least Dec. 20.

Read More

Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 --