Nightside Report Dec. 15, 2020: Takeaways from Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 briefing, Body found on Grand Valley campus identified as first-year student from Royal Oak

9 major takeaways from Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s COVID-19 briefing
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held another COVID-19 briefing Tuesday (Dec. 15) to update the state’s handling of the virus.
Whitmer was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 442,715; Death toll now at 10,935
When could Michigan restaurants reopen? Why are they still shut down while other places aren’t?
When will Michigan restaurants be allowed to reopen after the most recent shutdown due to COVID-19? When can we expect to learn that decision? Why are restaurants still closed while other types of places are allowed to remain open? Local 4′s Hank Winchester asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about restaurants Tuesday during her COVID-19 briefing. Right now, restaurants are limited to carry-out and delivery orders, as indoor dining is shut down through at least Dec. 20.
