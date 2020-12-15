Orion Township man charged after running off with child, severely injuring mother

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Orion Township man is facing criminal charges after severely injuring the mother of his child. The victim is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, the assault happened at a home in the 4700 block of Georgia Drive in Orion Township on Dec. 12.

The woman walked to a neighbor’s house seeking help for severe injuries and told them her 3-month-old baby had been taken by the child’s father Christian Depaul Roberson, 31, of Orion Township after she was attacked and beaten at the home.

She suffered multiple broken orbital and facial bones during the attack and was transported to a local hospital.

Due to the severity of the injuries she was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and remains in critical condition.

Detectives are still unable to speak with her at this time due to the injuries. The child was dropped off by Roberson to his mother’s home and unharmed.

After the attack police say Roberson made social media posts about being remorseful and suicidal.

Roberson was eventually located in Pontiac and arrested after the incident on Dec. 14. He was arraigned on Dec. 15.

Roberson has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, a 10 year felony.

He was given a $300,000 cash bond with no 10 percent. Roberson is required to wear a tether if he does post bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 22. The suspect has no prior criminal history.

How to help

An online fundraiser has been created to help the victim and child. You can access it by clicking here.

Read more